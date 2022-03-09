Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

KMT stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after purchasing an additional 161,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kennametal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

