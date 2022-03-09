Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of KMB traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.19. 1,989,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.