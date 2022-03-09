Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.38.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.19. 1,989,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.