Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.18

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 34299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

