KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,591. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.