KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 599,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,909,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

