Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 109,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.