Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

