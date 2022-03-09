Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.