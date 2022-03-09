Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,007,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 14,967,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.3 days.

OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

