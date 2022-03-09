Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $109.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.