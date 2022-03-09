Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

