Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4,392.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 128,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

