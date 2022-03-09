Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $960,000 Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $599,000.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.83. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

