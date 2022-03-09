Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 65,590.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 200.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.