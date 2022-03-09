Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $514.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $913.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.62. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $511.20 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.