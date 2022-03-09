Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

