Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 6,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

