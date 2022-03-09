Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

