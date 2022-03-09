Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.47. 1,002,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

