KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of KVHI opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,795,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

