KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
