KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

