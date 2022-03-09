KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) has been given a €81.00 ($88.04) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($83.70) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:KWS opened at €57.50 ($62.50) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($68.80) and a 52 week high of €80.90 ($87.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €69.27 and a 200-day moving average of €70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.