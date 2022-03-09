L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $261.86 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

