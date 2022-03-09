L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.08

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 248795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($186.96) to €173.00 ($188.04) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

