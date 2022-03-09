Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 200.75% from the company’s previous close.

LSF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

