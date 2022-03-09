Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 200.75% from the company’s previous close.
LSF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.
Shares of NYSEMKT LSF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laird Superfood (Get Rating)
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.