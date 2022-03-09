Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. Laird Superfood updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 1,424.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Laird Superfood Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.