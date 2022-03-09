Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $150.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

