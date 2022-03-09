LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $7,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.