LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €144.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €144.00 ($156.52) target price by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €107.85 ($117.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €115.67 and a 200-day moving average of €123.74. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a one year high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

