Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.27

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 257.15 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.94. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 836 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($2,990.41). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.32) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.43).

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.