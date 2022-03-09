Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $108.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

