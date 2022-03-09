Lemuel Amen Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) Director Lemuel Amen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lemuel Amen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Lemuel Amen bought 3,000 shares of The Glimpse Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Glimpse Group by 886.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

