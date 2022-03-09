LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.