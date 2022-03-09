LHT (LHT) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $102,903.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008395 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

