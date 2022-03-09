Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Shares Down 1.8%

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 273,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 210,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Libbey stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Libbey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

