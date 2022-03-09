Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.12

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 59518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

