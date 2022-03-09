Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.22

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.22 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 313086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $672.15 million, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

