Lido DAO Token Price Tops $2.23 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00005312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $231.18 million and $8.74 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

