Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 62,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

