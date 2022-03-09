LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LIVN traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. 294,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

