LiveVox (LVOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect LiveVox to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LVOX opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.86.
In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LVOX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.
LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.
