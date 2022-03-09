Lizhi (LIZI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Lizhi has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIZI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lizhi by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lizhi by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lizhi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lizhi by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

