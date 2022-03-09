Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $486.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $479.99 and last traded at $466.15, with a volume of 5206928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.15.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

