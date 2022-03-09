Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $628.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.