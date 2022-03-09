LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

