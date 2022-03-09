L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRLCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €458.00 ($497.83) to €339.00 ($368.48) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($472.83) to €395.00 ($429.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

LRLCY opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

