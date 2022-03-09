Lossless Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $14.74 million and $1.28 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

