Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

