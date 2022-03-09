Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

