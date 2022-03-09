Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

