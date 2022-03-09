Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,713.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

